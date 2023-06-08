Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes $782,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $135.41. 148,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

