Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes $1.05 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,871,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,830,770. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

