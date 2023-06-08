Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.77. 227,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,784. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $273.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

