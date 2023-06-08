Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,411 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Splunk by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Splunk Price Performance

Splunk Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.86. 324,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,899. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.28.

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

