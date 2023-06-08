Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $5.38 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 264,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,187,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,750,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,298,000 after acquiring an additional 678,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282,312. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

