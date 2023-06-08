Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $1.67 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after buying an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,221,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,653,000 after buying an additional 109,342 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CSX by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,623,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,169,000 after acquiring an additional 812,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.32. 2,105,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,140,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.