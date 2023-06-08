Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 9,577 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,792,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,726,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $889,311,000 after purchasing an additional 50,141 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $359.77. The company had a trading volume of 277,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,763. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.27 and a 200 day moving average of $343.80. The firm has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

