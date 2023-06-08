Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,868. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.