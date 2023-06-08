Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 19,428 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

About Novo Nordisk A/S

NYSE NVO traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $159.01. The stock had a trading volume of 375,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,629. The stock has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

