Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Raised to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $70.83. 975,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

