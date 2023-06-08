PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $172,630.83 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $172,630.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,002 shares in the company, valued at $16,077,116.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Clint Hurt sold 314 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $30,772.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ PNRG traded down $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $93.12. 8,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,721. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $172.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 338.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 14.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

