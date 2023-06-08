PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Shares Bought by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in PowerUp Acquisition were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWUP stock remained flat at $10.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,111. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

