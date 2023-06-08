Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 95,537 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 776,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,537 shares during the period. Avid Technology comprises 2.0% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $20,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVID. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

AVID traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,671. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.22. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. Research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

