Portolan Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,685 shares during the quarter. SunOpta comprises approximately 1.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of SunOpta worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. State Street Corp lifted its position in SunOpta by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 346,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,244. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STKL. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

