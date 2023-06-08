Portolan Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of BOX worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,908,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,658,000 after purchasing an additional 169,761 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BOX by 8.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,477,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 101,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,060. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.90. 565,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 220.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

