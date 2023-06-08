Portolan Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,943 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 3.20% of Immersion worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Immersion by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 22.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 11.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 215,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $257.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

