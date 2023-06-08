Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $6.05 Million in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 304,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $33.03. 237,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,725. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.