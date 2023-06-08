Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $16 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 132,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,998,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,528,305,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,204,636,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,115,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.94. 12,680,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,152,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $684.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.11.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,698 shares of company stock worth $8,799,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.