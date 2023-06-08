Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,742 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WKME stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

