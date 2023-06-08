Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of H&E Equipment Services worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

H&E Equipment Services stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 89,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.00.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

