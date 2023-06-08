Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 769.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,341,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,611,649 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 6.31% of Porch Group worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital cut Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Porch Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 571,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,185. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 113.13% and a negative net margin of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 134,462 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $158,665.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,590,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,676,839.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $3,302,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,667,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,987.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 134,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $158,665.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,590,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,676,839.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 469,989 shares of company stock worth $564,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

