Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 8,797 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.47. 1,042,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,829. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.86.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

