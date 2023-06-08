Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 283,126 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,126 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences comprises 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 6.6 %

CSTL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 458,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $371.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.01. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $228,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,733 shares of company stock worth $939,693. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

