Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 593,747 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 593,747 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 28,921 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 92,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,584. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

