Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 20,500 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 582,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,594,000 after buying an additional 250,193 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,500,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $816,500,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,850 shares of company stock valued at $59,130,163 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.47. 1,224,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,856. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

