Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 149,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,611,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $305.03. The stock had a trading volume of 485,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,452. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.85 and its 200 day moving average is $286.97. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.54 and a 52 week high of $319.74.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.92.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

