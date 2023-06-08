Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Ally Financial worth $15,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,245,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,099,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.40. 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

