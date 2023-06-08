Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,133 shares during the period. Noah accounts for 1.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.28% of Noah worth $39,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Noah by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Noah by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOAH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

