Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 93,071 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,071 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Arcus Biosciences worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,559,000 after purchasing an additional 805,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after buying an additional 173,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,383,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 314,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

