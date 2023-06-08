Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 11,867 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $45,439,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,878,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,900,826,000 after buying an additional 943,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,177,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,534,301. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

