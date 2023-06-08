Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,849 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Alector worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alector by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,302,497. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,583 shares of company stock valued at $166,196 over the last three months. 12.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alector Trading Down 4.2 %

ALEC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $608.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Alector Profile

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Articles

