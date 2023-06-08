Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 7,122 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.6% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $69,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

