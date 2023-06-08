Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 17,707 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 63,324 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 531,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIX stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 388,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,644. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

