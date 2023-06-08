Piper Sandler Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $165.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $138.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Insider Activity

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 537,133 shares of company stock worth $52,736,516. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.