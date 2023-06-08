PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $7.37 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
