PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $7.37 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 383,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $116,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

