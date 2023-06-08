PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PCK opened at $5.91 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

