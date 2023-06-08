PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Shares Up 0.2%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.47. 9,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 685% from the average session volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.05%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

