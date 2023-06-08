PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) & MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Head to Head Comparison

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PhoneX and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX 4.73% 55.03% 47.31% MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares PhoneX and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PhoneX and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $149.19 million 0.39 $7.92 million N/A N/A MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $53.25 million 0.55 $1.15 million N/A N/A

PhoneX has higher revenue and earnings than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Summary

PhoneX beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PhoneX

(Get Rating)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of an online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates through its proprietary trading model, in which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet via its subsidiary, and the platform partnership model, in which it enables suppliers to license its software via its subsidiary. The company was founded by Douglas Feirstein, Christian Croft, and Daniel Brauser on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Edgewood, NY.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

(Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. This segment operates relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brands. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, an on-demand health monitoring smartphone application and MOTHER Bracelet for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing nutritionists and health nurses. The Luxury Beauty segment manages and operates hair salons under the ZACC brand name. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

