Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after buying an additional 901,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

