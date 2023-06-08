PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.
PGT Innovations Stock Performance
NYSE:PGTI opened at $28.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
