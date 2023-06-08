Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.13. 7,530,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,943,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $220.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

