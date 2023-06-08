Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,225 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,433 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,331 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,294.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,140 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.00. 1,044,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.84. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -46.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.