Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 36,375 Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,375 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 2.64% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,719,000.

VanEck China Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:CBON traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.07. 1,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,061. VanEck China Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

