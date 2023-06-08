Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 22,770 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,220 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 22,770 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.06% of Peabody Energy worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,899,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,379,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 289.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,158,121 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,743,000 after acquiring an additional 860,517 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,120. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

