Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 11,925 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

SLV stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,185,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,168,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.