Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 213,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,021. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

