Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 314.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 133,911 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 18.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 479,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,960 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 17.6% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 273,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,762. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

