Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $27.89. 5,421,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,289,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

