Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $187.19. 801,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $188.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.09.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

