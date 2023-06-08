Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $213.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,271. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $294.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.24.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

